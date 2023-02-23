ERC20 Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.45 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $219.62 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00043992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00216478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,092.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00928502 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $254.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

