Ergoteles LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,680 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TechnipFMC Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE:FTI opened at $13.22 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
