Ergoteles LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 801.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,783 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Q2 worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 797,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 694,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens dropped their target price on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTWO opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

