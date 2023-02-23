Ergoteles LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,928 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $71,410,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kroger by 403.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after purchasing an additional 946,412 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 291.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after purchasing an additional 885,697 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

