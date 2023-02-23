Ergoteles LLC Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 380,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

