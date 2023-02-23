Ergoteles LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,889,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128,725 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $154.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $170.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Articles

