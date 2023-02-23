Ergoteles LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.05% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after buying an additional 324,492 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 587,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE LAD opened at $257.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.28 and its 200-day moving average is $234.12.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.