Ergoteles LLC Purchases 7,826 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 373.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 223,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 96.8% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 327,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 161,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC opened at $298.94 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

