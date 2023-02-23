Ergoteles LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,567.36 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,438.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,360.66.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

