Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $576.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $578.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

