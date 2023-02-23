Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 8.7%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 108,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 70,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$123.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

