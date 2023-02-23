Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at DA Davidson

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

ETSY stock opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

