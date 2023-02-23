Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Etsy updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.70. 5,204,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,624,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

