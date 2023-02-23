Everdome Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $49.49 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

