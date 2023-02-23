Everest Re Group, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.
Everest Re Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $51.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.
Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of RE stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.76. 259,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,945. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.37 and a 200 day moving average of $312.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $137,217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after acquiring an additional 243,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 264,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,589,000 after buying an additional 118,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after buying an additional 97,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everest Re Group (RE)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.