Everest Re Group, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $51.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of RE stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.76. 259,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,945. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.37 and a 200 day moving average of $312.73.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $137,217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after acquiring an additional 243,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 264,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,589,000 after buying an additional 118,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after buying an additional 97,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

