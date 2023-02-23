Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGRU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 2,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Evergreen Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGRU. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,750,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,898,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,420,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,298,000.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

