Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 132.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.12%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.