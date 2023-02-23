Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of EXAS stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.
In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,866 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $122,390.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,941.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
