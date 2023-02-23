Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,866 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $122,390.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,941.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after buying an additional 62,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,037,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

