Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.68. 1,903,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,792. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

