Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

