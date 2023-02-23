Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

