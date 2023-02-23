ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.71.

EXLS stock opened at $170.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.93. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,715 shares of company stock worth $1,320,227 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ExlService by 6,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ExlService by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

