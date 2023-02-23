ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.11. 232,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,209. ExlService has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,227 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.