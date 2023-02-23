ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

EXLS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.11. 232,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,209. ExlService has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,227 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

