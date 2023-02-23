Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,687 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.