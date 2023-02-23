Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.97% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-8.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.30-$8.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.94. 194,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

