Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.97% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-8.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.30-$8.60 EPS.
Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.94. 194,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.68.
Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.