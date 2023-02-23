Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.30-$8.60 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,904. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.97% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

