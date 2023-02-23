Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.62. 3,947,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,360,492. The firm has a market cap of $455.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

