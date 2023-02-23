Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

FAIR opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £2.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

