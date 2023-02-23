Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
FAIR opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £2.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00.
About Fair Oaks Income
