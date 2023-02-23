Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7,116.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7,116.00 and last traded at $7,116.01, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,170.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7,330.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,711.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.42.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

