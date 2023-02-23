Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Farmland Partners also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.17-$0.24 EPS.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FPI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 471,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.88 million, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

