Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.5-$62.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.69 million. Farmland Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.24 EPS.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FPI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 471,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.88 million, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FPI. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Farmland Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading

