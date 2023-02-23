Fast Retailing Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, February 27th (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Shares of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 27th.

Fast Retailing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02.

About Fast Retailing

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

