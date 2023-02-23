Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $5.10. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 2,083,515 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 21.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $972.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 143,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

