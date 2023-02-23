Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $5.10. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 2,083,515 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Ferroglobe Trading Up 21.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $972.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.
Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.