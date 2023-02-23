Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Achieves $360.73 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $360.73 million and $131.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00082505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

