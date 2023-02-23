Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,320,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,051,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,548,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 79,794 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 68,184 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.63. 23,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

