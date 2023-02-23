Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE:FNF traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 230,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,584. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

