Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 493 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $195.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

