Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,182 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

