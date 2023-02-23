Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 1,517 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 583.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

