Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $345.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $361.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

