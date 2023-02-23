Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 1.38% of First Internet Bancorp worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INBK. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.54. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

