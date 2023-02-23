Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $207.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $516.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

