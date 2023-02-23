Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Dover Stock Up 0.1 %

Dover stock opened at $148.70 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $162.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

