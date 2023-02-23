Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.