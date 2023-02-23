Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

