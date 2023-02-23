Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.72 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

AEP opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

