Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

