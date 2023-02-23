Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $7.86 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $113.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

