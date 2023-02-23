Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.