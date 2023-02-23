Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $195.49 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.63. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.